Presidential Commission into alleged Bond Scam: Witness says Aloysius rented penthouse for key minister and family

Testifying at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the alleged bond scam, a witness was questioned on a Penthouse she had owned, which she wanted to rent out. The witness was questioned on the apartment that she owned in Colombo.

She said she purchased the apartment, which is an amalgamation of two units, for Rs. 120 million.

As she was a director of a company called East-West Properties PLC which was part of the Marriott Weligama Bay Resort & Spa, she decided to rent out the apartment.

And later was approached by the wife of an important minister to visit the apartment.

When the wife of this minister was inspecting the apartment she made a call and said a mutual friend was coming to see the apartment and this was Arjun Aloysius.

She realised that Arjun Aloysius was going to lease it out on behalf of the minister’s family.

The rent component for 06 months was Rs. 7.3 million.

Two-month non-refundable deposit of Rs. 2.92 million.

And Rs. 1.4 Mmillion in cash.

Thereafter, Walt & Row Associates (pvt) Ltd had represented the party that will be taking over the lease from the witness.

The Directors of Walt & Row Associates (pvt) Ltd are Geoffrey J. Aloysius , Arjun Aloysius and Suren Muthuraja, with Perpetual Capital Holdings listed as the Shareholder.

The witness said she received another three million on February 09, 2016 as lease payments.

The Attorney General’s Department noted that Perpetual Capitial Holdings made the payment to Walt & Row Associates (pvt) Ltd.which thereafter paid the witness the lease payments.

When the lease expired the witness gave an addition two months for the minister’s family to vacate or purchase the apartment.

At the same time due to negative media reports on Arjun Aloysius , the witness said she was approached by Aloysius with regard to the lease agreement.

Aloysius had said he had destroyed his agreement and asked for the witnesses copy hinting that she should also destroy it – she was not aware why Aloysius made such a request.

After negotiations the minister’s family agreed to purchase the four bedroom apartment for Rs.165 million.

The purchase was made on behalf of a company named Global Transportation & Logistics Limited.

The Commission, on Monday, instructed counsel appearing for Arjun Aloysius to inform his client to hand over his mobile phones , laptops and other communication devices to the Criminal Investigations Department personnel assisting the commission.

Arjun Aloysius was seen at the commission premises on Monday evening as he arrived to handover these devices.

It came to light that Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who was to appear before the commission on Tuesday, has requested an alternate date as he has other obligations.

The commission informed the minister’s attorney to ensure that the minister arrives before the commission as soon as possible, without delaying proceedings.