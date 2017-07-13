President Sirisena receives warm welcome at Dhaka International Airport

President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on a three-day state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a grand welcome at the Dhaka International Airport.

This is the first state visit to Bangladesh by President Sirisena after he assumed office.

President Sirisena was received by the President of Bangladesh Mohamed Abdul Hamid and accorded a guard of honour with 21-gun salute.

The Foreign Minister, Finance Minister and Health Minister of Bangladesh welcomed President Sirisena at the airport.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake, State Ministers Mohan Lal Grero, Wasantha Aluvihare, Deputy Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Nishantha Muthuhettigama are accompanying the President on the tour.

Diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh commenced in 1972. President Sirisena aims to further strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries.