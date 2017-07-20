President Sirisena signs Office of Missing Persons Act

In a message on Twitter, President Maithripala Sirisena said he signed the Office of Missing Persons Act.

His tweet said: “I signed the Office of Missing Persons Act today. This marks another step forward in Sri Lanka’s path to sustained peace.”

