President Sirisena signs Office of Missing Persons Act

Jul 20, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
In a message on Twitter, President Maithripala Sirisena said he signed the Office of Missing Persons Act.
His tweet said: “I signed the Office of Missing Persons Act today. This marks another step forward in Sri Lanka’s path to sustained peace.”
I signed the Office of Missing Persons Act today. This marks another step forward in Sri Lanka’s path to sustained peace.
— Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) July 20, 2017
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0