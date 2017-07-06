Latest update July 6th, 2017 10:14 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

President says Maha Sangha will be informed if initial draft on new constitution is formulated

Jul 06, 2017 Local 0

President says Maha Sangha will be informed if initial draft on new constitution is formulated

President Maithripala Sirisena announced today that the Maha Sanga would be informed if an initial draft on a new constitution is formulated.

The President made this statement when he met the Mahanayake Theros in Kandy today.

The President met with the Chief Prelates of the three sects at the presidential palace in Kandy. During the event the Mahanayake Theros handed over a joint letter.

President Sirisena assured the Theros that the view of the Maha Sangha would be sought when drafting a new constitution. He also pointed out that a final draft has not been prepared even though there is a debate among the public in this regard.

The discussion between the President and the Mahanayake Theros had focussed on a number of issues including seven issues, such as the state of politics and the economy, mentioned in the joint letter by the Maha Sangha.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
News Media Standards Act stirs controversy - viewed as threat to media freedom
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach