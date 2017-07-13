Latest update July 13th, 2017 11:17 AM

President commences official tour to Bangladesh

Jul 13, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

President Maithripala Sirisena has left to Bangladesh on a three-day official visit. The Sri Lankan Head of State was invited to visit the country by its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The visit will see President Sirisena holding discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart and premier.

The president is also scheduled to meet Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Health Minister, Speaker and the Opposition leader.

The president will hold the following discussions during his visit:

  • Improvement of Bangladeshi investments in Sri Lanka
  • Development of ties in tourism, fishing health, and naval fields

Agreements which will be inked during the visit:

  • Agriculture
  • Education
  • Foreign Affairs
  • Immigration and emigration

