Two police officers arrested over Point Pedro shooting

Jul 10, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two police officers have been arrested under suspicion in connection to the shooting that was carried out in Point Pedro on Sunday.

A sub inspector and a police constable attached to the Point Pedro Police have been taken into custody.

Police said that the two officers have been suspended from their duties, adding that they will be produced before the Point Pedro Magistrate’s Court later today.

A 25-year-old youth was killed on Sunday evening, following a shooting that was carried out by police officers  at a truck transporting sand in Point Pedro.


