Police officer injured in Jaffna High Court Judge shooting succumbs to injuries

The Police Sergeant who was injured in the shooting carried out targetting Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Ilancheliyan, has died. Police said that the sergeant succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Jaffna Hospital.

The victim is a 51 year old resident of Chilaw.

The shooting took place on Saturday evening in Nallur, Jaffna, targetting Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Ilancheliyan, who is a member of the trial-at-bar that is hearing the case on the rape and murder of Vidya Sivaloganathan.

Justice M. Elancheliyan was not harmed in the incident.

Another Police Constable who was injured in the shooting is currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna hospital.

Last night, Justice M. Elancheliyan spoke exclusively to News 1st on the incident that took place.