Perpetual Treasuries Limited asked to be prepared to provide evidence

The Attorney General’s Department is undertaking extensive investigations into the issues surrounding the Central Bank Treasury Bonds.

The witness Wakwella Gamage Prabath, Additional Superintendent of Public Debt testified before the Commission today.

Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunathilake requested permission from the commission to summon the witness again on another day as deal tickets of other parties that were involved in the pattern in trading are yet to be received.

The commission instructed the Attorney for Perpetual Treasuries Limited that he will have to cross examine the witness on that day.

The Attorney General’s Department was instructed to formulate a transaction table for the convenience of the Commission.

It was noted that Perpetual Treasuries Limited will have to be prepared to provide evidence starting the first week of August, and Arjuna Mahendran immediately after that.


