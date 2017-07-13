Pepper farmers demonstration hots up in Pallebedda

Pepper farmers demonstrated in Pallebedda demanding that pepper importation be stopped, and a reasonable price be given for their produce. The protest turned into chaos when a separate group launched an attack on the farmers.

Pepper farmers from Kolonna,Weligepola, Godakawela and several other areas took part in the protest.The protesters obstructed the Colombo – Embilipitiya main road.

MP Ranjith Zoysa arrived at the location, and following his request, the protesters moved on to one lane of the road and proceeded to the Galpaya junction.

Later on, a separate group arrived at the location and launched an attack on the farmers.