Questionable appointments to govt positions baffle anti-corruption activists

The premises where the Anti-Corruption Secretariat functioned and closed down, was re-opened today as the Public Relations Division for the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Public Relations Division of the Prime Minister’s Officer was opened in the presence of  Deputy Chief of Staff Rosy Senanayake.

The former secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J. Dadallage has been appointed as the Head of this new division.

Activists point out that the appointment of a person like J. Dadallage would see people like Anusha Palpita be protected from the law.

Palpita who faces legal action on allegations of corruption, was appointed as an Additional Secretary to a Ministry.

Dadalllege who retired from service has been appointed to this new position while many allegations are being made.

Why are people against whom allegations are made by anti-corruption activists being appointed to positions in government, when there are many others who are equally talented?


