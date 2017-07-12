Latest update July 12th, 2017 3:09 PM

Passenger checks in can of beer as only luggage

Jul 12, 2017 DONT MISS IT, Local, Top Slider 0

A man has successfully checked in a can of beer as his only luggage on a domestic flight in Australia.

The man in question checked it for Qantas flight QF777 from Melbourne Airport on Saturday.

The man, known as “Dean”, said he and his friend had come up with the idea as a joke.

However, Qantas, said it did not encourage other passengers to follow the same.

Capture

Capture

 


