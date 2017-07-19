Parents of missing youth respond to Wimal Weerawansa’s criticisms (Video)

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa recently criticised the investigation into the disappearance of eleven youth.

“.. A foreigner who is in charge of human rights at the UNHRC arrived in Sri Lanka recently. When he got off the plane he saw the headlines on an English paper that Navy Commodore Dasanayake has been arrested by the CID in connection to the disappearance of 11 youth. There are stories that he can be happy of when he lands. Who are these 11 youth who have disappeared? These are individuals who were preparing to blow up Colombo, they are members of the LTTE …”