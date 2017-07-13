Owners of ‘abandoned land’ in Western Province – please read on

If you own a piece of land in the Western Province which is not being used, then this article is for you.

The government has decided to impose a 2% tax on abandoned lands in the province due to the spread of Dengue.

Hold your breath though – there is a grace time before the tax is imposed so the land can be cleaned up before it comes into action.

Information on abandoned lands are being collected at present. Owners of recognised land will be notified of the time-frame, said Chief Provincial Secretary M.A.B. Daya Senerath.

“The heads of 48 local government institutions in the Western Province have been informed of this”, he added.