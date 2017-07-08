Oral sex causing the spread of an untreatable bacteria – World Health Organisation warns

Oral sex is producing dangerous gonorrhoea and a decline in condom use is helping it to spread, the World Health Organisation has said.

The sexually transmitted bacteria can live at the back of the throat and has become increasingly resistant to common antibiotics.

The disease is caused by the bacterium called Neisseria gonorrhoea.

About 78 million people pick up the STI each year and it can cause infertility.

The WHO analysed data from 77 countries which showed gonorrhoea’s resistance to antibiotics was widespread.

“Gonorrhoea is a very smart bug, every time you introduce a new class of antibiotics to treat gonorrhoea, the bug becomes resistant”, a doctor from WHO said.

Symptoms of the infection can include a thick green or yellow discharge from sexual organs, pain when urinating and bleeding between periods.

Untreated infection can lead to infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and can be passed on to a child during pregnancy.

“There are only three drug candidates in the entire drug [development] pipeline and no guarantee any will make it out”, a doctor from the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership said.