Latest update July 7th, 2017 9:10 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Inland Revenue Dept officials protest over new bill

Jul 07, 2017 Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Inland Revenue Dept officials protest over new bill

Officials of the Inland Revenue Department did not report to work today, July 7, after applying for medical leave.

The officials are engaged in this action in protest against the new Inland Revenue Bill.

Trade unions of the Inland Revenue point out that if the government does not respond to their requests they would intensify their trade union action.

Ivan Dissanayake (Commissioner General – Inland Revenue Department): “Individuals attached to trade unions of the Inland Revenue Department have applied for medical leave. However, all essential services functioned today with the staff that reported to work. None of the departments were closed down”.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Supplementary Estimate presented in parliament: Over Rs.197m allocated
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach