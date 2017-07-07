Inland Revenue Dept officials protest over new bill

Officials of the Inland Revenue Department did not report to work today, July 7, after applying for medical leave.

The officials are engaged in this action in protest against the new Inland Revenue Bill.

Trade unions of the Inland Revenue point out that if the government does not respond to their requests they would intensify their trade union action.

Ivan Dissanayake (Commissioner General – Inland Revenue Department): “Individuals attached to trade unions of the Inland Revenue Department have applied for medical leave. However, all essential services functioned today with the staff that reported to work. None of the departments were closed down”.