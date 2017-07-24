Latest update July 24th, 2017 5:32 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Dengue statistics soar – 1,416 more patients in two days

Jul 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Dengue statistics soar – 1,416 more patients in two days

The number of Dengue patients in the country  has increased by 1,416 within the past two days.

This year’s number of Dengue cases is the highest since records began.

The number of Dengue patients reported to the epidemiology unit so far this year stands at 103,114.

Number of deaths has reached 297.

The number of Dengue cases by the end of 2016 stood at 55,150 and the number of deaths stood at 78.

A majority of the cases are reported from the Western Province and that number stands at 22,186.

Over 3,680 cases have been reported within urban Colombo.

Moreover, a large number of Dengue patients are also reported from Ragama, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kandy, Puttalam, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Trincomalee.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Maldivian parliament on lockdown after orders from President Abdulla Yameen
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach