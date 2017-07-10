“I do not need to be forgiven, what I want is justice” – Gotabhaya Rajapaksa

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and former Minister Dinesh Gunawardena appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire Into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) today.

PRECIFAC is investigating the alleged sale of machinery and other equipment belonging to the Kankesanthurai cement factory worth millions of rupees, as scrap metal, under the previous administration.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today, to affirm to an affidavit with regard to a recent statement he gave pertaining to the case.

Speaking to the media, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa claimed that he wants justice and not to “be forgiven” as he has not done anything wrong.

“Have I acquired coconut plantations, tea estates, rubber estates, purchased houses, constructed hotels, bought shares of a business, deposited illegal money into banks, committed any fraud, domestic or overseas?”, he said.

The former Defence Secretary was asked whether he is the next presidential candidate, which he rejected.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today.

He was accompanied by former Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

A statement was recorded from Gunawardena over an investigation pertaining to the transactions of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Meanwhile, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa spoke to the media.

Mahinda Rajapaksa: “You can see the details, don’t you? Even the leader of the Joint Opposition MP Dinesh Gunawardena has been summoned here”.

Journalist: “Is it wrong to investigate, if there is an offence?”

Mahinda Rajapaksa: “What is the offence?”

Journalist: “No, but he is here for an investigation over an offence, isn’t he?”

Mahinda Rajapaksa: “There is a big difference between investigating and slinging mud out of spite. They are investigating the Central Bank, but they aren’t investigating the issues which took place in Australia and China. Those matters also have to be looked into in Sri Lanka, don’t they? But only Australia is looking into the matter. The Joint Opposition has to take a decision whether this is going to continue or not. We have not discussed on the matter as yet. You tell what you would like?”

Journalist: “You said the two Poya days are over”.

Mahinda Rajapaksa: “No, it is just one Poya Day that is over, the next one is coming ahead. Remember I told you, it was just the Vesak Poya day?”

Journalist: “Poson Poya day is also over”.

Mahinda Rajapaksa: “No, you have got it wrong. Remember the things I tell you. You have got used to this now. This is Rupavahini isn’t it? It is state run isn’t it? That is why you ask such stupid questions”.