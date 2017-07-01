Norway delegation to inspect Uma Oya project

The President’s Media Unit says Norwegian experts will arrive in the country to inspect the Uma Oya Multi Purpose Project next month.

The communique was issued following a meeting presided over by President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday night.

The discussion took place with the participation of persons who have been severely affected by the Uma Oya Project, and their public representatives.

The president had instructed that the needs of the people be prioritised, and that the future course of action that needs to be taken with regard to the project, be looked into.

The communique also noted that issues surrounding houses, water, and farmlands, should be swiftly resolved with the assistance of the relevant ministry officials.

“We got a message from Norway that a group of experts will arrive in the country in the first week of next month”, the president said, “We will be able to reach a decision based on the advise that we obtain from these experts”.