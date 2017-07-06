North Korea missile: U.S. prepared to use force on North Korea ‘if we must’

Jul 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said America is prepared to use military force against North Korea, following Tuesday’s long-range missile test.
She described the test as a sharp military escalation and also threatened to use trade restrictions.
Hours after she spoke, the US and South Korea fired more missiles into the Sea of Japan as part of military drills.
North Korea’s missile launch was in defiance of a ban by the UN Security Council.
