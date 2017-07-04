Latest update July 4th, 2017 5:46 PM

North Korea claims intercontinental ballistic missile test successful

Jul 04, 2017

North Korea claims to have conducted its first successful test of a long-range missile that it says can “reach anywhere in the world.”

The missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles), according to state broadcaster Korea Central Television (KCTV).

However, the US and Russia said the missile had a medium range and presented no threat to either country.

The launch comes days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang’s weapons programmes, which the North has pursued in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions.


