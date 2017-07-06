Latest update July 6th, 2017 3:54 PM

Nokia and Carl Zeiss reunite

Nokia-built phones used Carl Zeiss optics for years, heralding it as a selling point for the popular N95 smartphone a decade ago.

Nokia and Carl Zeiss comes back together to bring out a new version of Nokia by putting Carl Zeiss lenses in it’s phones.

It’s the latest of a number of partnerships signed by HMD Global as it attempts to revive the brand that once dominated the mobile phone industry.

Zeiss lenses, coupled with it’s expertise in imaging, will feature in all Nokia smartphones in the future – though they are not in the N3, N5 and N6, Nokia’s first new Android phones, which will go on sale next month.


