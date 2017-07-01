Latest update July 1st, 2017 10:15 PM

Niroshan Dickwella fined for allegedly violating ICC code

Sri Lanka wicket keeper Niroshan Dickwella has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council after an alleged cunning attempt at a stumping during the ODI loss to Zimbabwe in Galle.

Dickwella’s sanction is relating to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and he was subsequently fined 30% of his match fee, as well as receiving two demerit points to put him on the brink of suspension.


