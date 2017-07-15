Newsfirst Gammadda declares war on Dengue

As the Dengue menace continues to claim lives and strike fear across Sri Lankan hearts, a special programme to put a stop to the menace was launched on July 15.

Together with the assistance of all media institutions in the island, in line with a programme by the Presidential Task Force on the Prevention of Dengue, clean-up campaigns were carried out across the island between 10 a.m. and noon.

To strengthen this programme, Gammadda, Sri Lanka’s largest public service initiative, took measures to launch a dengue program in ten locations across the island, continuing its purpose of serving Sri Lanka in time of need.

The programme locations include, Battaramulla, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Matara, Borala, Anuradhapura, Dambulla, Puttalam, Chilaw, and Thanamalvila.

Newsfirst Gammadda teams were seen at all these locations, engaging in clean-up activities in a bid to control the menace.

The National Dengue Control Unit states that around 87,000 dengue patients have been reported so far islandwide.