New Zealand woman dies after being hit by jet blast in Sint Maarten

Jul 13, 2017 Local, World 0

A New Zealand woman has died on the Caribbean territory of Sint Maarten after the blast from a powerful jet engine knocked her to the ground.

The tourist aged 57 years, was seriously injured and died a short time later.

SXMDanger

The incident happened at the famous Princess Juliana International Airport, which is just metres from the beach.

 

The victim was among a group of tourists who stood near a fence separating the runway from a narrow road and the beach.

 

Airport authorities have posted signs warning the public not to hang on the fence separating the beach on the Dutch side of the Caribbean island from the airport.

 


