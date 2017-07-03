New technical task forces come into being amid ‘old issues’

Technical task forces have been established to develop and implement a detailed action plan.

The task forces are responsible for the following areas:

Starting a business

Dealing with construction permits

Registration of property

Getting credit

Protecting minority investors

Trading across borders

Enforcing contracts

Resolving insolvency

As a new initiative begins, others are being cancelled or delayed.

The Anti Corruption Committee Secretariat which comprises of a sub committee and a rapid response committee, saw its tenure come to an end on Friday, June 30.

As of May, many files investigated by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division are languishing with no further action being taken, as the police await the instructions of the Attorney General.

Activists alleged that political influence was being issued to delay instructions from the Attorney General.

It is also important to mention that there is a delay in issuing the gazette on the Amended Audit Bill.

In addition, the much-hyped and long awaited Inland Revenue Act, a joint product of the IMF and local authorities, gazetted by the government last Monday, is triggering confusion among tax payers and government tax administrators.