Neville Fernando Hospital handed over to govt under auspices of the President

The official ceremony to hand over the Neville Fernando Hospital, in Malabe, to the government took place on Monday morning under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne, stated that the hospital will become a free state hospital from August 01.

“Certain individuals will have a narrow outlook regarding this move. However, this is an ingenious project that the government is taking over. This is not a foreign investment, if this was a foreign investment, it wouldn’t amount to much because of the exchange rates but this is an investment made by a local. We thank Dr. Neville Fernando for making this donation”, said Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

“I am happy, most of the people come up to me and ask aren’t you sad to part ways with the hospital. We are used to giving up things and this is a donation I make happily. All the foreigners who come here say that this is a very beautiful and clean hospital. It is because of the cleaning staff, I hope the government will also employ their services so that they can keep this hospital clean”, stated Dr. Neville Fernando.

Neville Fernando Hospital also referred to as Dr. Neville Fernando Sri Lanka – Russia Friendship Hospital was founded on April 15, 2013.

This hospital is considered to be one of the largest private hospitals in the country and the first private teaching hospital in the country.

Neville Fernando Hospital worth around Rs.3.55 billion is a hi-tech hospital and has the capacity to accommodate around 1100 hospital beds.