Navy rescues elephant stranded in deep sea off Kokilai (VIDEO)

An elephant caught in the currents off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka was rescued by Navy on Tuesday (July 11).

The helpless majestic beast was stranded in the seas of Kokilai, around eight nautical miles off the coast.

A team of Navy personnel patroling the region aboard a speed-boat first spotted the elephant. The Navy then dispatched another vessel carrying a team of Navy divers for the rescue operation.

Seven more naval personnel were deployed via two CEDRIC vessels to assist in the rescue op. while officers attached to the wild life authority assisted in the operation.

The elephant was later rescued from the deep sea successfully. After bringing ashore, the elephant was later handed over to the wild life officers who transported him to Yan-oya, Pulmudai.

