National Payment Platform and the ICTA factor

ICTA was trying to place the National Payment Platform (NPP) into the hands of private companies without regulation from the Central Bank.

When LankaClear was trying to put the NPP into place, ICTA shortlisted three private companies. One such company is Total Pay.

The majority shareholder is Eesuwaren Subramanium.

LankaClear Pvt. Ltd’s share holding is made up of 47% Central Bank and state banks, 53% commercial banks.

However, under the direction of the Minister of Finance and the State Minister of Finance, the government seems to have taken the right steps to retain Central Bank regulation of the NPP.

The ICTA was orginally formed by Milinda Moragoda, with Eran Wickremeratne as the first Chairman of the ICTA.

News1st received details of how much Muhunthan Canagasooryam, his actual name, is getting paid from a company of which he is the CEO, in the United States of America.