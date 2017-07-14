NASA discovers stunning view of a sunspot

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured a stunning view of a sunspot cascading from tail to core across the sun’s surface.But don’t let the name mislead you: Sunspots are actually larger than planet Earth.

The new video, shared by NASA on Thursday, offers a model to grasp how distance can distort our comprehension of scale.

Sunspots are abundant when solar activity is high, and these spots will not become plentiful again until at least 2020.

Due to the drop in solar activity, the sun was speckle-free for two days before this swirling sunspot appeared.

Visual courtesy: NASA