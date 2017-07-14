Latest update July 14th, 2017 8:32 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

NASA discovers stunning view of a sunspot

Jul 14, 2017 Local, Science & Technology 0

NASA discovers stunning view of a sunspot

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured a stunning view of a sunspot cascading from tail to core across the sun’s surface.But don’t let the name mislead you: Sunspots are actually larger than planet Earth.

The new video, shared by NASA on Thursday, offers a model to grasp how distance can distort our comprehension of scale.

Sunspots are abundant when solar activity is high, and these spots will not become plentiful again until at least 2020.

Due to the drop in solar activity, the sun was speckle-free for two days before this swirling sunspot appeared.

Visual courtesy: NASA


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
President's visit to Bangladesh: Several bi-lateral agreements signed
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach