Moratuwa University closes its doors for two weeks

The Moratuwa University closed down for two weeks, commencing Saturday, July 1, owing to spread of Dengue.

Chethani Abeykoon, a 25-year-old student at the Moratuwa University passed away this morning while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital.Her remains are due to be taken to her residence in Serudhandapola, Nawala.

Eighty seven students at the Moratuwa University are currently receiving treatment for Dengue. The students engaged in a silent protest this afternoon demanding that swift action be taken to address the issue.

The Moratuwa University, issuing a communique, noted that the university will be closed down for two weeks.The university hostel and all surrounding hostels will be closed until July 17.


