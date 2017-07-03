New vaccine to be included into National Vaccination Programme

The Ministry of Health launched a national programme today, to provide Human Papilloma Viruses (HPV) vaccine to girls over the age of ten years.

The Ministry of Health plans on including the HPV vaccine into the National Vaccination Programme in order to build up immunity to certain viruses from a young age.

This particular vaccine is also administered to girls in the United Kingdom who are twelve years or older.

There are two main methods in treating cervical cancer, one is the early diagnosis of cervical cancer and subsequent treatment, while the second is to prevent HPV contraction through vaccination.

According to the Ministry of Health, since 1996 women over the age of 35 have been given the opportunity to conduct a Pap test used to diagnose cervical cancer through hospital clinics.

The event to official launch the HPV vaccine in Sri Lanka was at the BMICH today.