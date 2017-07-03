Min. Amaraweera receives hostile reception from locals distressed over Uma Oya project

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera visited an area affected by the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project today, to hold discussions with the locals regarding the issues which have arisen surrounding the project.

The minister received an unpleasant welcome as a tense situation ensued with the locals.

News1st, on multiple occasions, reported of dried up springs and wells, damaged homes and several environmental issues which have been caused by the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project.

A demonstration was also staged in the Bandarawela town recently citing the environmental harm caused by the project.

Following a discussion with the president, several decisions were arrived at concerning the project, while a ministerial committee was also appointed to report on the situation in the area.

The three-member ministerial committee consists of Ministers Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Mahinda Amaraweera.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera visited the construction site of the Karadagolla Hydro Power at the Uma Oya Project and the surrounding area as well.

Other members of the committee, Ministers Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa and Patali Champika Ranawaka did not take part in today’s inspection tour.

However, minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa did participate in the discussion held this afternoon.

Minister Harin Fernando and UNP Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri also did not take part in the discussion.