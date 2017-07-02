Latest update July 2nd, 2017 9:41 AM

Met Dept forecasts a rainy Sunday

In its weather advisory issued on Sunday morning, the Met Department says that there is a possibility of thundershowers in the Eastern and Uva provinces during the evenings over the next few days.

The Met Department says showers or thundershowers exceeding 50mm, will also occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

The Department further says that fairly strong winds exceeding 50 kmph can be expected in the Hambantota district.


