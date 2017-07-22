Latest update July 22nd, 2017 1:55 PM

Met Department forecasts changes in weather patterns

Jul 22, 2017 Local, Weather 0

The Department of Meteorology forecasts a slight change in prevailing weather patterns across the South Western and Eastern Provinces during the next few days.

It forecasts several spells of showers in the Western, Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern Provinces after 2 p.m.


