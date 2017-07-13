Latest update July 13th, 2017 9:53 PM

Rosy Senanayake’s mother-in-law passes away

Maya Senanayake, the mother-in-law of the Deputy Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister, Rosy Senanayake passed away yesterday. Maya Senanayake was the spouse of former IGP Stanley Senanayake.

Maya Senanayake was ninety-years-old at the time of her demise. She was the daughter of the founder of Nalanda College P. D. S. Kularatne.

She was an active social worker and was the Chairperson of the Buddhist Women’s Convention.

The late Maya Senanayake played a major role in the establishment of the Police Seva Vanitha Unit and the establishment of several women’s welfare societies within the Sri Lanka Police.

She was a member of the Board of Investment as well.

She was the mother of four sons. Her third son, Athula Senanayake is married to Rosy Senanayake.

The final rites were carried out at the Borella Public Cemetery today.


