Maldivian parliament on lockdown after orders from President Abdulla Yameen

The Maldivian opposition said that the military locked down parliament on Monday on the orders of the country’s president in a bid to prevent lawmakers from taking part in a vote to impeach the parliamentary speaker.

A no-confidence motion against Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed was scheduled to be taken up today.

The main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party said that, on the orders of President Abdulla Yameen, the gates of the parliament were padlocked by members of the armed forces, and lawmakers “were forcibly prevented from entering the parliamentary compound.”

In a statement, the opposition party called President Yameen’s action “desperate, illegal and unconstitutional.”

There was no immediate comment from the government. The government spokesmen could not be reached by telephone.


