Major General Amal Karunasekara appointed Army chief of staff

Major General Amal Karunasekara has been appointed the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

Army Media Spokesperson, Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said the appointment was made Friday evening. 

Amal Karunasekara joined the Sri Lanka Army in 1981 as a Cadet Officer and rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant in 1984. His service to the army spans over 35 years.

Amal Karunasekara was the first Commanding Officer who led the Sri Lankan peacekeeping forces to Haiti in 2004. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Sapugaskanda.


