Mahinda Rajapaksa’s driver denied bail, further remanded

Captain Tissa Wimalasena – the driver of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Lal Priyantha Peiris (former Councillor of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha have been remanded until the July 18.

Captain Wimalasena was arrested recently over charges of allegedly carrying out an unauthorised stone quarry in Korathota. His bail application submitted to the Colombo Additional Magistrate Chamani Wijebandara was rejected.

The site belongs to the Land Reform Commission and the cases have been filed under the ‘Money Laundering Act’ and the ‘Public Property Act’.

Lal Priyantha Peiris informed court that he needs to provide a statement, confidentially, regarding the case.

The additional magistrate informed the suspect to re-think the decision and inform court on July 18, and also to inform court if there is any ‘influence.’