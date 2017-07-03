Maharaja Entertainment launches “Goal” – an enthralling film starring popular artistes

Goal – a film produced by Maharaja Entertainment was launched today. The launch was held at the auditorium of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited in Colombo.

Directed by Rohan Perera, Goal stars Jayalath Manoratne, Chandani Seneviratne, Kaushalya Fernando, Jayani Senanayake, Nayana Hettiarachchi, Lakshman Mendis and a host of popular artistes.

Goal will be screened in several theatres near you.