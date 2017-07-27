Madonna and twin girls accept damages over ‘invasion of privacy’

Madonna and her adopted twin daughters have accepted undisclosed damages from Associated Newspapers over a “serious invasion of privacy”.

Madonna, who adopted the four-year-olds in February, brought the case at London’s high court over a January 2017 article which caused her “considerable personal distress and anxiety”, her solicitor Jenny Afia said.

Afia added that the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna’s legal costs and undisclosed damages.

Reports claim that Madonna would donate the damages to The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery in Malawi.