Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ breaks global streaming record

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ has officially become the most streamed track of all time, just six months after it was released.
The track, which is currently No. 1 in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, surpasses the previous record holder, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” (and its various remixes), which has clocked up more than 4.38 billion combined plays, Universal Music Group reports.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit original song and it’s remix featuring Justin Bieber have accumulated more than 4.6 billion streams across all platforms.
