Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ breaks global streaming record

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ has officially become the most streamed track of all time, just six months after it was released.

The track, which is currently No. 1 in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, surpasses the previous record holder, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” (and its various remixes), which has clocked up more than 4.38 billion combined plays, Universal Music Group reports.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit original song and it’s remix featuring Justin Bieber have accumulated more than 4.6 billion streams across all platforms.

‘DESPACITO’ in numbers (Courtesy: MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE)

Original version: 2.66bn streams on YouTube, 563m streams on Spotify

Bieber remix: 427m streams on YouTube, 619m streams on Spotify

4.6bn streams since January 13, 2017

“Despacito” has topped the charts in 35 countries around the world

10 consecutive weeks at #1 on US Billboard Hot 100 chart

9 weeks at #1 on UK Official Charts

17 consecutive weeks at #1 in Spain

Fastest ever music video to 2bn views

First Spanish-language song to reach No. 1 on Spotify’s Global 50 Chart

24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Latin Songs Chart

First time a Spanish song reached No. 1 on Billboard Radio Songs Chart