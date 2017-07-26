LTTE continues to be listed as a terrorist organisation: EU

The European Union says the LTTE continues to be listed as a terrorist organisation.

Earlier today, the Reuters reported that the European Union’s top court had lifted the ban on the LTTE stating that there was no evidence to show of LTTE carrying out attacks after its military defeat in 2009.

Issuing a release, the European Union says that the annulled measures cover the period between 2011-2015.

The status of the LTTE adopted by the Council for 2015-2017 are not covered by the present ruling given out by EU top court.

This means that the European Union continues to consider the LTTE as a terrorist organisation and the EU’s restrictive measures against the LTTE remain in force.