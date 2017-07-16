Lives of Meethotamulla garbage dump victims littered with upsets

The Movement against the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump says those victimised by the collapse of the garbage dump are still facing a number of day-to-day difficulties.

National Organiser of the Movement, Nuwan Bopage, said that no permanent solution has been provided to these people, even though it has been three months since the collapse.

When News 1st made inquiries in this regard, Kolonnawa Divisional Secretary, Sisira Kumara said that all measures are being taken to provide solutions to those affected.

Thirty two people were killed, and 98 houses destroyed following the collapse of the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump in April.