Latest update July 16th, 2017 8:01 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Lives of Meethotamulla garbage dump victims littered with upsets

Jul 16, 2017 Uncategorized 0

The Movement against the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump says those victimised by the collapse of the garbage dump are still facing a number of day-to-day difficulties.

National Organiser of the Movement, Nuwan Bopage, said that no permanent solution has been provided to these people, even though it has been three months since the collapse.

When News 1st made inquiries in this regard, Kolonnawa Divisional Secretary, Sisira Kumara said that all measures are being taken to provide solutions to those affected.

Thirty two people were killed, and 98 houses destroyed following the collapse of the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump in April.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach