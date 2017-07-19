Lasantha Wickrematunge homicide: Government Analyst’s report yet to be received

It was revealed in court today, that the government analyst reports over the Lasantha Wickrematunge homicide are still pending.

The case was taken up before Mount Lavinia Chief Magistrate Mohammed Nihaim this morning.

The Criminal Investigations Department had made a request from court to reveal the cause of death in the Lasantha Wickrematunge homicide.

This was because two separate post-mortem reports were published following the incident.

The first report says that Lasantha Wickrematunge was shot dead.

However, the second which was compiled by three judicial doctors revealed that blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death.

Therefore, the CID had requested court to reveal the actual cause of death.

The magistrate announced that though he is in possession of the medical reports, he is yet to receive the Government Analysts report.

The magistrate ordered the CID to obtain a court order and retrieve the report in question from the Government Analysts Department and thereafter produce it in court.

The magistrate would consider the report and announce the cause of death on August 10.