Latest update July 17th, 2017 5:55 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Investigations underway into brutal killing of helpless dogs at Moratuwa University premises

Jul 17, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Investigations underway into brutal killing of helpless dogs at Moratuwa University premises

Vice Chancellor of the Moratuwa University Professor Ananda Jayawardene says investigations have been launched into an incident where stray dogs in the university premises had been put down by a certain group.

Videos and photographs of the incident are currently circulating on many social media platforms.

There has been a great public outcry over the inhumane treatment of these animals.

News1st made inquiries into the matter from the Vice Chancellor of the Moratuwa University. (Please watch video).


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach