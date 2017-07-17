Investigations underway into brutal killing of helpless dogs at Moratuwa University premises

Vice Chancellor of the Moratuwa University Professor Ananda Jayawardene says investigations have been launched into an incident where stray dogs in the university premises had been put down by a certain group.

Videos and photographs of the incident are currently circulating on many social media platforms.

There has been a great public outcry over the inhumane treatment of these animals.

News1st made inquiries into the matter from the Vice Chancellor of the Moratuwa University. (Please watch video).