Colombo’s messy garbage collection and disposal aggravating Dengue threat

The inefficiency in the collection and disposal of garbage in the city of Colombo has caused severe inconvenience among the general public.

While the country is suffering a serious Dengue epidemic, the inefficient management of garbage has turned the already crisis situation from bad to worse.

Several state institutions and officials are jointly responsible for the collection, disposal and management of waste, collected from the City of Colombo, on a daily basis.

They are:

The Ministry of Environment and Mahaweli Development which comes under the purview of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Parliament and the government, both which Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is responsible for.

Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Councils with Minister Faiszer Musthapha as its subject minister.

Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, with Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka as the subject minister.

Chief Minister of the Western Province, Isura Devapriya.

As the Colombo Municipal Council is functioning without a Mayor, its duties are being being supervised by Urban Commissioner, V. A. K. Anura.