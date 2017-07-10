Indian campaigners protest over sanitary pad and tampon tax

Jul 10, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local 0
Campaigners in India are going to court over a tax on sanitary pads and tampons, which are taxed at a rate of 12%.
Although sanitary pads and tampons are taxed, many other feminine cosmetic products have been made tax-free.
Campaigners say the Indian government should do more to improve that, rather than make them more expensive as they are necessities for women.
