Importers say 40% of rice in the market is imported

The Rice Importers Association says that over 40 percent of rice available in the market at present is imported.

Convenor of the Association, Hemaka Fernando, said that steps would be taken, before the end of October, to import another 220,000 tonnes of rice to the country.

When News 1st made inquiries in this regard, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that 500,000 more tonnes of rice would be imported to fill the rice shortage that exists in the country at present.


