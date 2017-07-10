Latest update July 10th, 2017 9:58 AM

BIA Customs officials detect stock of illegal cigarettes worth Rs.1.2m

A stock of cigarettes worth over Rs. 1.2 million, smuggled into the country, has been taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The Sri Lanka Customs said that the stock was smuggled into the country from Kuwait, adding that the stock has been confiscated.

According to Customs, the businessman who had allegedly smuggled the stock has been fined a sum of Rs.25,000.


