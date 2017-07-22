High Court Judge shot at in Jaffna (Exclusive Video)

A gunman had opened fire aiming at Jaffna High Court Judge M. Elancheliyan in Nallur, Jaffna.

Jaffna High Court Judge M. Elancheliyan is a member of the trial at bar that is hearing the case on the rape and murder of Vidya Sivaloganathan.

The shooting had taken place at the Nallur Kovil Junction at 05:10 this evening (July 22).

The unknown gunman had grabbed the side-arm of one of the two police officers providing security to the judge and opened fire.

Justice M. Elancheliyan was not harmed in the incident but the gunman immediately fled the scene, according to the police.

An officer attached to his security detail was injured and has been rushed to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

Justice M. Elancheliyan spoke exclusively to News 1st on the incident that took place:

